The new office is located at Ashongman in Accra.

This comes after the landlord of the building and the Kwabenya Traditional Council stormed the apartment of the organization on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, and locked up the facility.

According to the owner of the property, Dr. Asenso Gyambi, he was unhappy with the answers given to him by the tenant who rented the house.

He said one Alex Kofi Donkor, who doubles as the Director of LGBTQI rented the place under the pretext of using it as an office for a health NGO.

Narrating the story to Accra-based Joy FM, the landlord said he received a text message from an undisclosed source that the house is being used for LGBTQ activities.

"When I asked for evidence he sent me pictures of an event that was held in this house so I called the agent and I asked him who rented the house because they have been here for just two months.

LGBT office

"I asked him if he was aware an event of this nature took place here? He said 'Oh Doc, nothing really it was just a party and fundraiser event we were having and it is all over social media."

The Kwabenya Traditional Council also condemned LGBTQI activities within its catchment area and it comes after the European Union was accused of supporting and sponsoring the activities of LBGT rights in Ghana despite opposition from some Christian and other religious organizations in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has recently waged a crusade for the shut down of new office space.

The fundraiser was attended by several diplomats, including US Ambassador to Ghana and the Australian High Commissioner.

But the European Union confirmed that it participated in the opening of new office space for the LGBTQI group in Accra, reiterating its support for similar organisations.