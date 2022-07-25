According to the association, teacher trainees have not received their monthly allowance since January, a situation that makes the 2021/22 academic year a tough one for students.
Life has become unbearable for us – Teacher trainees cry over 7 months unpaid allowance
Failure of the government to pay teacher trainees their monthly allowance for the last seven months has made life unbearable on the various campuses of olleges of education, the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) has lamented.
According to starrfm.com.gh, the national President of TTAG, Jonathan Dzunu, disclosed this in an address at the 26th General Assembly of the TTAG held at the St. Francis College of Education in Hohoe in the Volta region.
"Looking at the current economic hardship in the country, you can imagine the difficulty students are going through, life on campus without an allowance has become very unbearable for us," Dzunu bemoaned.
"Utmost priority should be attached to the payment of teacher trainees’ allowance," he entreated.
TTAG went on further to say that aside from the economic challenge that the delay in the payment of the allowance has caused its members, it also defeats the purpose of introducing it in the first place.
"It is our view that the colossal delay in payment of allowances is going to send the clock backwards and the little successes chalked as a result of the implementation of the teacher trainees’ allowance whittled away, taking into consideration the historical antecedent that led to the implementation of the allowance scheme and the positive effect it has had on teacher education in particular and basic education in general over the years."
Meanwhile, unemployed trained nurses have been pecking around the premises of parliament to register their displeasure about the hardship they have had to endure as a result of lack of employment.
