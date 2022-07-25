Life has become unbearable for us – Teacher trainees cry over 7 months unpaid allowance

According to starrfm.com.gh, the national President of TTAG, Jonathan Dzunu, disclosed this in an address at the 26th General Assembly of the TTAG held at the St. Francis College of Education in Hohoe in the Volta region.

"Looking at the current economic hardship in the country, you can imagine the difficulty students are going through, life on campus without an allowance has become very unbearable for us," Dzunu bemoaned.

"Utmost priority should be attached to the payment of teacher trainees’ allowance," he entreated.

TTAG went on further to say that aside from the economic challenge that the delay in the payment of the allowance has caused its members, it also defeats the purpose of introducing it in the first place.

"It is our view that the colossal delay in payment of allowances is going to send the clock backwards and the little successes chalked as a result of the implementation of the teacher trainees’ allowance whittled away, taking into consideration the historical antecedent that led to the implementation of the allowance scheme and the positive effect it has had on teacher education in particular and basic education in general over the years."