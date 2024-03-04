ADVERTISEMENT
Lordina Foundation receives medical equipment to enhance healthcare delivery

Emmanuel Tornyi

Advent International Ltd has demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility by donating medical equipment and supplies to the Lordina Foundation.

Mrs. Ritu Dhar led the team that presented the items to HE, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama, Founder and President of the Lordina Foundation.

The donated items included crank beds, delivery beds, children’s beds, wheelchairs, stretchers, vital signs monitors, Vistasta patient monitors, an Omega 200 machine, an autoclave, and examination gloves.

The Lordina Foundation aims to improve the well-being of underprivileged women and children in Ghana by promoting quality healthcare, education, and overall welfare.

Over the years, the Foundation has supported various health facilities across the country with medical supplies and equipment to enhance the delivery of quality healthcare.

In July 2022, the Foundation handed over a newly constructed and fully equipped maternity and children’s ward, with ancillary facilities, to the Bole District Hospital.

The timely donation by Advent International would significantly strengthen the Foundation's efforts to equip underprivileged healthcare facilities nationwide.

