Lordina Mahama advocates NDC harmony for victory in 2024

Lordina Mahama highlighted the need for party members to bridge gaps, reconcile differences, and focus on the shared values and objectives that bind them together by fostering an environment of inclusivity and cooperation, she believes the NDC can harness its collective strength to present a formidable force in the political arena.

"Let's please let bygones be bygones," Mrs. Mahama said at a get-together she hosted on Friday for the Bono East regional and constituency executives, reminding them that unity is indeed strength.

The former first lady of Ghana passionately urged party executives and members to carry the message of "Building Ghana we want together," championed by their leader, John Mahama, and the NDC, to every corner of the country during the upcoming campaign.

Emphasizing the importance of hard work and unwavering commitment, she rallied the party's executives and supporters, instilling a collective determination for success in the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

As Mrs. Mahama addressed the crowd, her deep commitment to the party and its cause was palpable.

Her speech served as a rallying cry, igniting a profound sense of unity and resolve among the executives and supporters present.