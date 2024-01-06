ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Lordina Mahama visits Failatu at Cook-a-thon

Reymond Awusei Johnson

On Saturday, former First Lady Lordina Mahama visited cook-a-thon contestant the young chef Failatu Abdul Razak.

Failatu
Failatu

Faila is on the sixth day of the Guinness World Record Attempt for the longest time spent cooking.

Recommended articles

The former First Lady, who was in transit through Tamale after a series of New Year activities in Bole, in the Savannah Region, encouraged Chef Faila to persevere in her quest to set a new world record. Mrs Mahama had earlier, before the start of her contest, sent a message and three sets of her Jordin Kitchenware, together with a set each of knives and ladles, to Faila.

Lordina Mahama, a professional caterer with a degree in hospitality management, was raised in Tamale and attended Bolgatanga Girls Secondary School and later Ghana Secondary School in Tamale.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Monday January 8 declared public holiday

Chef Faila Razak

Chef Faila Abdul Razak begins GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

I’ve been hospitalized after Guinness World Record attempt – Afua Asantewaa