According to social commentator, Nana Addo’s ‘All Die Be Die’ statement is in the same vain as that of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.
Mahama’s ‘Do or Die’ is the same as Akufo-Addo’s ‘All Die Be Die’ – Franklin Cudjoe
The President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe has shrugged off suggestions that John Mahama’s statement of ‘Do Or Die’ in regards to the 2024 elections is different from what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said a while back.
In a post on Facebook, Mr. Cudjoe wrote: “John Mahama, respectfully your ‘do or die’ comment is in the same league as Nana Addo’s ‘All die be die’. Not cool”.
Former President Mahama has come under a barrage of criticism from members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some well-meaning Ghanaians over his comment yesterday.
Speaking on Techiman-based Akina FM’s on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, as part of his thank-you tour, Mr Mahama said “This current president has made elections life and death for him, he uses his Delta forces and invisible forces enrolled in the security agencies.”
“You see some Military and police officers and ask whether these are indeed officers. They wear ear rings and all sort of things and you can’t tell whether this is a police officer or a soldier. We know they have infiltrated the security with some of their people”.
“Look at what happened at Techiman South the ways they shot at the crowd, it was intended to kill people.
“We hope that the next elections we won’t see scenes like that again. We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls. We will win the elections at the polling station and won’t wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court if aggrieved,” he said
