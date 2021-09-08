Mahama’s ‘Do or Die’ is the same as Akufo-Addo’s ‘All Die Be Die’ – Franklin Cudjoe

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Cudjoe wrote: “John Mahama, respectfully your ‘do or die’ comment is in the same league as Nana Addo’s ‘All die be die’. Not cool”.

Former President Mahama has come under a barrage of criticism from members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some well-meaning Ghanaians over his comment yesterday.

Speaking on Techiman-based Akina FM’s on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, as part of his thank-you tour, Mr Mahama said “This current president has made elections life and death for him, he uses his Delta forces and invisible forces enrolled in the security agencies.”

“You see some Military and police officers and ask whether these are indeed officers. They wear ear rings and all sort of things and you can’t tell whether this is a police officer or a soldier. We know they have infiltrated the security with some of their people”.

“Look at what happened at Techiman South the ways they shot at the crowd, it was intended to kill people.