Major Mahama murder: Assemblyman and 11 others found guilty, 2 set free

Two of the accused persons were acquitted and discharged after the jury found them not guilty of the charges against them. The jury has been discharged, and the convicted individuals are now awaiting sentencing by Justice Mariama Owusu.

Major Mahama was brutally lynched in Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017, while on duty. The tragic incident occurred after he was mistakenly identified as a robber by the community.

Following the lynching, over 50 suspects were initially apprehended, and after screening, 14 individuals were selected for prosecution. Among them were William Baah, the then-Assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah (alias Daddy), Kofi Nyame (aka Abortion), Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim, and Bismarck Donkor. The remaining accused persons were John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga, and Kwadwo Anima.

The trial faced a pivotal moment in July 2022 when the High Court overruled a submission of no case made by the defence lawyers for the accused persons. The defence argued that the prosecution had failed to present a compelling case against their clients and that they should be acquitted. However, Justice Mariama Owusu, a Supreme Court Justice sitting as an additional High Court Judge, rejected this argument, stating that the charges had been sufficiently demonstrated by the prosecution and needed to be defended.