A man has been arrested by the police at Ellembelle in the Western Region for attempting to sell his 14-year old son for GHS 100,000.

The accused, identified as Samuel, allegedly attempted to sell the boy to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman in the Constituency.

In the attempt to arrest Samuel, the Assemblyman in the area posed as the middleman to the buyer in order to arrest him.

To this end, the police at Anyinase was notified upon which the man got arrested. Man arrested for attempting to sell son for 100k cedis





The NDC official stated that after bargaining the price, the suspects went home to bring the innocent child for sale - a development which effected their arrests. The police were quick to arrest the suspects in the hotel.



Currently, the two suspects have been reminded in the police custody pending further investigations.