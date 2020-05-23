The accused who is called Kennedy Kwaku Adu after blaming his biological mother for his sterility due to his inability to get his wife pregnant following years of marriage attacked her with a cutlass and left deep wounds on his body.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Addai Boateng, the Twifo Praso District Commander confirmed the incident and the arrest to the Ghana News Agency.

He said Kwaku Adu and his wife Ms Gifty Andu have been married for quite a long time but are without a child.

As a result of their situation, there is no peace at their family house where the couple, the victim and the suspect’s younger brother live.

According to the District Commander, the suspect returned home on the night of the incident drunk, and started hurling insults on his mother and later inflicted the cutlass wounds on her.

He said the mother is currently battling for her life at the Twifu Praso Government Hospital, where the suspect who was also injured when his younger brother tried to separate the brawl, is also receiving treatment.

DSP Boateng said investigations was ongoing and the suspect will soon be arraigned before court.