ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Man awarded GH¢3m in compensation following wife's death at Ridge Hospital

Kojo Emmanuel

After a four-year legal battle, Mohammed Mustapha has won his lawsuit against the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, commonly known as Ridge Hospital, and the Ministry of Health, securing GH¢3 million in compensation.

Ridge hospital
Ridge hospital

This case stemmed from the tragic death of Mustapha's wife, Akua Nyarko Osei-Bonsu, following a Caesarean section in December 2019.

Recommended articles

Mustapha's lawsuit, which also named the Attorney General, the Ministry of Health (MoH), and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) as defendants, claimed negligence that led to his wife's death and the severe trauma he endured.

In his 2020 statement, Mustapha detailed that his wife began antenatal care at Ridge Hospital in July 2019, around 12 weeks into her pregnancy. Her care continued routinely until November 20, 2019, when she was asked to bring in a scan due to a specific complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, the hospital requested a Doppler scan, which was submitted on December 13, 2019.

The Doppler scan revealed severe Intrauterine Growth Restriction (IUGR) with an Abnormal Umbilical Artery Doppler, indicating placental insufficiency.

As a result, an emergency Caesarean section was scheduled and performed on December 16, 2019. Unfortunately, the baby did not survive, and within 24 hours, Akua developed thromboembolism, leading to her death.

Mustapha argued that the hospital failed to follow its standard protocols, which include developing a comprehensive pre-operation and post-operation management plan.

Although Mustapha procured an anticoagulant before the surgery, the hospital did not administer it, breaching its own protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ridge Hospital
Ridge Hospital Pulse Ghana

According to these protocols, every patient undergoing a Caesarean section should receive prophylactic anticoagulant therapy within 12 hours post-surgery.

On July 31, 2024, the General Jurisdiction 7 of the High Court ruled in favor of Mustapha in the case of Mohammed Mustapha v. Attorney-General, Ministry of Health.

The court upheld Mustapha's claims and awarded him more than half of the damages for the hospital's negligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mustapha's legal team argued that the hospital staff and management were negligent in their duties, failing to adhere to standard care practices, including pre-operative and postoperative care and the administration of prophylactic anticoagulant therapy.

The lawyers also highlighted the hospital's failure to implement preventive measures like compression stockings and early mobilisation to avoid thromboembolism.

The court found that Ridge Hospital's care fell below standard procedures, violating the National Health Policy and Ghana's commitment to maternal healthcare under the Sustainable Development Goals.

These goals aim to end preventable deaths of newborns and children under five, targeting neonatal mortality of at least 12 per 1,000 live births and under-5 mortality of at least 25 per 1,000 live births by 2030.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alleged witchcraft (File photo)

CHRAJ appeals to Nana Addo to sign anti-witchcraft bill

Henry Quartey

Don’t dirty new houses as you do your barracks - Henry Quartey warns Police

Haruna Iddrisu

You'll be disgraced if you appeal Ato Forson's trial ruling - Haruna Iddrisu to AG

Police arrest 5 persons in connection with shooting incident at Okanta near Nsawam

Police arrest 5 persons in connection with shooting incident at Okanta near Nsawam