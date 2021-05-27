Man shoots himself after failed attempt to kill girlfriend after suspecting her of cheating

The victim known as Sampson Ataafi, reports stated suspected that his girlfriend was cheating.
A man believed to be in his 30s has shot himself dead after he shot his girlfriend, Melody Owusu, at Alavanyo Wududi in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.
Ataafi trailed his girlfriend to the house of her new boyfriend at about 1 am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, and upon finding out that his girlfriend was in the new boyfriend's room, he opened fire on the lady through the trap door and after that, he shot himself dead.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Melody Owusu, who did not die in the shooting incident, was rushed to Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando for treatment.
