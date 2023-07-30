ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Menzgold assures to reimburse customers after successful validation exercise

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Menzgold has announced its successful completion of the transaction validation process assuring to soon reimburse its customers.

Menzgold
Menzgold

The defunct gold trading company in a statement issued on July 29 by management said,

Recommended articles

“Following the gold trading transactions claims supporting documents collection and vetting exercise initiated; we are happy to announce that validation has successfully been completed,”

It further reads that traders will be granted access to digitally check their validated status and payment scheduled date.

“In a few days; traders would be granted access to digitally check their validated transaction status and an exact individually scheduled binding payment date,"

ADVERTISEMENT
MENZGOLD
MENZGOLD Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Paul Adom-Otchere

$800k out of the $1m stolen from Cecilia Dapaah belongs to her late brother – Adom-Otchere

Minister-designate for Sanitation and Waters Resources, Cecilia Dapaah

Special Prosecutor arrests Cecilia Dapaah over $1m stolen money

Justice Nene Abayateye Amegatcher and Justice Nii Ashie Kotey

Two Supreme Court judges retire

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

$1m is not a huge money, leave Cecilia Dapaah alone - Maurice Ampaw