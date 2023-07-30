The defunct gold trading company in a statement issued on July 29 by management said,
ADVERTISEMENT
Menzgold assures to reimburse customers after successful validation exercise
Menzgold has announced its successful completion of the transaction validation process assuring to soon reimburse its customers.
Recommended articles
“Following the gold trading transactions claims supporting documents collection and vetting exercise initiated; we are happy to announce that validation has successfully been completed,”
It further reads that traders will be granted access to digitally check their validated status and payment scheduled date.
“In a few days; traders would be granted access to digitally check their validated transaction status and an exact individually scheduled binding payment date,"
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh