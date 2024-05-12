MoE refutes misrepresentation of Ghana’s secondary education ranking

In a statement released on Saturday, the MoE clarified, stating, “The Legatum Prosperity Index is a comprehensive framework designed to evaluate countries based on their efforts to enhance residents’ well-being, encompassing both economic and social dimensions. While it assesses nations across 12 key pillars of prosperity, secondary education is not part of its metric.”

The MoE further elucidated that the Index considers factors such as economic quality, governance, social capital, investment environment, infrastructure, market access, living conditions, health, and education at various levels.

Hence, the assertion of Ghana ranking 137th in secondary education within this framework is deemed as inaccurate and misleading. According to the Ministry, the most recent report from 2023 positions Ghana at 98th out of 176 countries, reflecting a notable improvement from its 2013 ranking of 101.

