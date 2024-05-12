The rebuttal comes in response to a report based on the Legatum Prosperity Index, which purportedly positioned Ghana’s secondary education at the 137th spot among 167 nations.
MoE refutes misrepresentation of Ghana’s secondary education ranking
The Ministry of Education (MoE) has dismissed recent claims suggesting that Ghana’s secondary education ranks 137th out of 167 countries, labeling such assertions as inaccurate and deceptive.
In a statement released on Saturday, the MoE clarified, stating, “The Legatum Prosperity Index is a comprehensive framework designed to evaluate countries based on their efforts to enhance residents’ well-being, encompassing both economic and social dimensions. While it assesses nations across 12 key pillars of prosperity, secondary education is not part of its metric.”
The MoE further elucidated that the Index considers factors such as economic quality, governance, social capital, investment environment, infrastructure, market access, living conditions, health, and education at various levels.
Hence, the assertion of Ghana ranking 137th in secondary education within this framework is deemed as inaccurate and misleading. According to the Ministry, the most recent report from 2023 positions Ghana at 98th out of 176 countries, reflecting a notable improvement from its 2013 ranking of 101.
The MoE underscored that Ghana’s overall prosperity has been on a positive trajectory, signaling advancements across multiple sectors, including education, contrary to the misleading report.
