He said a 10-year old has been confirmed to have contracted the virus in the region.

According to him, the statistics availabe indicate that the Ashanti Region has the youngest population in terms of positive cases in the country.

Giving a breakdown of the cases in the region, Dr Tenkorang said 17 of the 43 districts in the region had so far recorded cases of the disease, with Obuasi assuming the reputation as the epicentre of the COVID-19 in the region, having recorded 47 cases.

Of the 163 confirmed cases, 56 per cent are males, with the remaining 44 per cent being females.

“The youngest case we have had here is 10 years old and the oldest 83 years. Some 37 people have so far recovered and three are currently on admission. The number of contacts that we are actively following as of now is 54,” he indicated.

He said given the number of districts that had recorded confirmed cases, the GHS had to intensify tracing, testing and isolation to be able to contain the disease.

Meanwhile, The total number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Ghana has skyrocketed to 3,091.

This is according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), as of today, May 7, 2020.

The GHS said 372 new cases have been recorded from various parts of the country, adding to the previous number of 2,719.