Motor rider dies after falling off 3rd-tier of Pokuase interchange

Pulse News

A young man on Saturday, October 9, 2021 lost his life after he fell off the third route of the newly commissioned Pokuase Interchange.

One dead after falling off 3rd-tier of Pokuase Interchange

A second person and pillion rider got lucky and only sustained injuries.

Eyewitnesses say the two young men who were on an unregistered motorbike from the Awoshie section of the interchange, fell onto the pavement, leading to the death of one and severe injury to the other.

They say the injured person was rushed to the Ga North Municipal Hospital, while the body of the deceased was deposited at the morgue.

They believe the rider must have been speeding beyond limit while taking the bend, causing them to fall off the interchange.

Pulse News

