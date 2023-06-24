MTN increases Mobile Money cashout fees effective July 1st

Currently, the maximum fee charged for cash-out is 1% for any amount up to GHS1,000 and GHS10 for all cash-out transactions above GHS1,000. But per the new circular, the 1% is now applicable to amounts up to GHS2,000, and the maximum fee is now doubled to GHS20.

It also means from July 1, 2023, any cash-out transaction between GHS1,000 and GHS2,000 will also attract more than GHS10.

This comes in the wake of economic hard times when citizens are complaining of skyrocketing inflation, increasing prices of goods and services, job losses, and low income.

Ghanaians have also had to live with an obnoxious 1% electronic transfer levy (e-levy) for the majority of digital financial transfers they make.

MTN is, however, yet to explain the rationale for the increase in cash-out transaction fees at this time.