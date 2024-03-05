Mahama disclosed that he has received threats to his life and that the safety of his family has been compromised since he assumed the position. "Doing this job is not the easiest thing, your life is being threatened, and to put the lives of your children and family in limbo it's not fair. And these are things that have been happening to me," Mahama revealed during the interview.
My family's safety is in danger because of my job - ECG MD cries
Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has voiced his serious concerns regarding the toll his position takes on the safety and well-being of his family. He shed light on the challenges he faces in managing the responsibilities of his role during an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express.
He further emphasized that the difficulties he encounters are exacerbated by false accusations directed at him or the power distribution company. Mahama urged the public to verify facts before making allegations, stating, "We're getting to a point in this country, where waking up in the morning and brandishing things that are not true is the order of the day, and that is not fair."
Expressing his frustration, Mahama highlighted the prevalence of misinformation in the country and stressed the importance of responsible reporting. "… it is always when people are complaining that somebody has taken an amount of money or something has been moved, it is not fair. Get the facts right," he remarked.
Mahama's frustration coincides with ongoing power outages experienced in the country, prompting calls for ECG to provide a timetable for power cuts, known locally as 'dumsor'. However, Mahama assured the public that issues leading to recent power outages have been addressed, and intermittent cuts will soon be resolved.
