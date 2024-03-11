My husband John Kumah didn't die from food poisoning — Widow speaks

She disclosed that the doctors in Germany had diagnosed a terminal disease almost a year ago, and it was this ailment that ultimately claimed his life on Thursday, March 7, 2024, not food poisoning.

As the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah appealed to those speculating about the cause of her husband's death to cease, emphasizing the additional pain it inflicts on her immediate and extended family.

In a mournful tone, she called for prompt police intervention against individuals like Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, who publicly alleged that her late husband was poisoned without providing any supporting evidence.

Expressing her concern, Apostle Lilian Kumah questioned Captain Smart's audacity in making such bold claims about John Kumah, who dedicated his life to serving both his country and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She stressed the need for action according to the laws of the country, urging the leadership to hold Captain Smart accountable and demand proof for his unfounded allegations.

She is, however, demanding answers from Captain Smart over allegations that her husband succumbed to poisoning.

Pulse Ghana

In an official complaint filed with the Ghana Police Service, she urged authorities to ensure that the Onua TV presenter substantiates the claims he made about the circumstances surrounding her husband's demise.

"Why is it that someone has been this bold to claim that he knows for a fact that a person like John Kumah who has served his country virtually all his life, was poisoned, while he was working for his country and party (NPP), why should we sit down and not bring that person to book.

"If it is true that a person who is not dead but alive claims that he knows how my husband (John Kumah) died and that he was poisoned, and that person is still moving around for the past three weeks, it hurts me, it saddens me and I do not know how best to express my frustrations about these false claims by Captain Smart," she stated.

The Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

He died at the age of 45 after a brief illness.

He left behind a wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and six children.

