Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


NABCO is a mediocre programme - NDC MP

The creation of a NABCO is to address graduate unemployment in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Richard Quashigah play

Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Richard Quashigah

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Richard Quashigah has said Ghanaians  celebrating the  Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) are celebrating mediocrity.

According to him, the government only rolled out a repeated initiative as the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

He said the President and his government only made fanfare about the programme.

"I think clearly this programme is nothing to celebrate… Those celebrating it are celebrating nothing but mediocrity. First of all, it is nothing innovative. It was something that was carved out of the existing YEA programme… I do not think it will wash.There is nothing glamorous about this, yet the President made a lot of fanfare about it," he said.

READ MORE: Widespread extortion suspected at NABCO [Listen to audio]

The creation of a NABCO is to address graduate unemployment in the country.

play

 

The scheme will employ some 24,033 health workers, 20,000 personnel for government's afforestation programme, 9,572 educational workers.

But Richard Quashigah who doubles as the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Employment Committee said the programme is not worth celebrating.

He added: "We are talking about 90,000 young people but they are saying it is 100,000. Granted that it is 100, 000 young people, is this something that will give these people equal pay? Especially for the kind of work that they will be doing. Especially when you look at those in the health sector as Nurses"

READ MORE: NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopeful

play

 

"We know there is a gap of about 50,000 required in the health service, meanwhile there are 32,000 already out there and theirs is for government to sign a contract with them so that they can be engaged, and now you want those who are already professionals who have gone through the rudiments of effective training to undergo training again. What kind of training do they need again? These people will be going through the programme already de-motivated," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

I won't engage in unbridled bufoonery with Agyapong - Baako I won't engage in unbridled bufoonery with Agyapong - Baako
uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video] uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video]
Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for services Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for services
I'm not breaking any law in creating new regions - Akufo-Addo I'm not breaking any law in creating new regions - Akufo-Addo
MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone to review tariffs; customers to pay more MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone to review tariffs; customers to pay more
Christians who worship without working are fools – Prophet Badu Kobi Christians who worship without working are fools – Prophet Badu Kobi

Recommended Videos

Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn
Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana



Top Articles

1 32-year-old man kills wife, child; 3 in critical conditionbullet
2 Massive shake-up in police service; Cephas Arthur moved to Mamprobibullet
3 First photos of newly-built Kejetia market in Kumasibullet
4 Your GH¢700 salary isn't free money - Nana Addo to NABCO personnelbullet
5 Fire guts Konkomba market; one person in critical conditionbullet
6 I will strip Kweku Baako 'naked' - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu finally gets office space...bullet
8 Kpando MP thankful for peaceful burial of late Torbgui...bullet
9 Widespread extortion suspected at NABCO [Listen to audio]bullet
10 Nursing training allowance replaced with students loan?bullet

Related Articles

I'm not breaking any law in creating new regions - Akufo-Addo
MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone to review tariffs; customers to pay more
Your GH¢700 salary isn't free money - Nana Addo to NABCO personnel
Widespread extortion suspected at NABCO [Listen to audio]
Nana Addo to commission NABCO recruits today
Over 3 million livelihoods affected by job cuts - Report
Gargantuan Promises '14,000 jobless nurses and midwives to be employed soon'
National Service NSS personnel to construct 10 boreholes in rural communities
Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Minister
Graduate Employment 90,000 NABCO applicants accept placements

Top Videos

1 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t...bullet
7 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
8 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet

Local

New EU Ambassador, Diana Aconcia
New EU Ambassador presents letter of credence to Nana Addo
Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today
Court adjourns SSNIT $72m software case to December 14
Dr Chikelu Kingsman
NIDO Africa Chapter suspends 'corrupt' Chairman Dr Chikelu Kingsman
Nana Addo to commission NABCO recruits today
X
Advertisement