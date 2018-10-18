NABCO is a mediocre programme - NDC MP

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Richard Quashigah has said Ghanaians celebrating the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) are celebrating mediocrity.

According to him, the government only rolled out a repeated initiative as the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

He said the President and his government only made fanfare about the programme.

"I think clearly this programme is nothing to celebrate… Those celebrating it are celebrating nothing but mediocrity. First of all, it is nothing innovative. It was something that was carved out of the existing YEA programme… I do not think it will wash.There is nothing glamorous about this, yet the President made a lot of fanfare about it," he said.

The creation of a NABCO is to address graduate unemployment in the country.

The scheme will employ some 24,033 health workers, 20,000 personnel for government's afforestation programme, 9,572 educational workers.

But Richard Quashigah who doubles as the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Employment Committee said the programme is not worth celebrating.

He added: "We are talking about 90,000 young people but they are saying it is 100,000. Granted that it is 100, 000 young people, is this something that will give these people equal pay? Especially for the kind of work that they will be doing. Especially when you look at those in the health sector as Nurses"

"We know there is a gap of about 50,000 required in the health service, meanwhile there are 32,000 already out there and theirs is for government to sign a contract with them so that they can be engaged, and now you want those who are already professionals who have gone through the rudiments of effective training to undergo training again. What kind of training do they need again? These people will be going through the programme already de-motivated," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.