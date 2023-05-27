ADVERTISEMENT
NACOC intercepts 12.67kg of cannabis at KIA cargo terminal

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), has intercepted some 54 slabs of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis worth $127,000 with a weight of 12.67KG at the Kotoka International Airport cargo terminal on Wednesday, May 23.

Kotoka International Airport

The consignment was bound for the United Kingdom when the Commission seized it in KIA’s scanning room during routine duties.

In a statement signed by NACOC’s Public Affairs and International Relations Department, it indicated that “a field test conducted on the substances proved positive for cannabis.”

“The Commission would like to use this medium to remind the general public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authorization is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020."

The Commission says it has taken custody of the seized consignment, adding that investigations are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

