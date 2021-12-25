He said no president can be compared to the track record of Nana Addo in road infrastructure adding that Nana Addo has constructed more roads in the history of Ghana.
Nana Addo's record in the road sector unprecedented — Amoako-Atta
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's achievement in the road sector is incomparable since Ghana gained independence.
He made this known on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Kwafokrom during the commissioning of the Kwafokrom Apedwa road in the Eastern Region.
He has, therefore, challenged persons with contrary views to provide their evidence.
"Nana Addo's record in the road sector is unprecedented, and since independence, no government can compare their record to that of Nana Addo," he lamented.
