RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nana Addo's record in the road sector unprecedented — Amoako-Atta

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's achievement in the road sector is incomparable since Ghana gained independence.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway
Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway

He said no president can be compared to the track record of Nana Addo in road infrastructure adding that Nana Addo has constructed more roads in the history of Ghana.

Recommended articles

He made this known on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Kwafokrom during the commissioning of the Kwafokrom Apedwa road in the Eastern Region.

Road construction
Road construction Pulse Ghana

He has, therefore, challenged persons with contrary views to provide their evidence.

"Nana Addo's record in the road sector is unprecedented, and since independence, no government can compare their record to that of Nana Addo," he lamented.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers set him ablaze

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers poured petrol on him and set him ablaze

I cannot be blamed for the hardships in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

5 alleged assassins shot dead as police rescue Gomoa Fetteh's chief

Ghana police armed to the teeth at the Accra Circuit Court.

GES sacks Teacher Kwadwo for misconduct

Teacher Kwadwo