Presenting the 2020 budget to parliament, the finance minister opined that the various economic sectors have recorded massive growth.

He added that even though the economy saw some ups and downs, government has also achieved significant structure changes of the economy.

“This is the year that one can confidently say that God’s blessings of the hard work is beginning to manifest putting us on a positive trajectory for sustained lift,” Mr Ofori-Atta said on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 when he presented the 2020 Budget to Parliament.

“I say so because we have won some painful but necessary battles for God and country. We have stabilised the micro economic turbulence that was all too regular a feature in the management of the national economy. We have delivered on our flagship programme. The Gains made so far are significant and it is indeed to the glory of God,” he said.

Mr.Ofori-Atta also added that President Akufo-Addo has fulfilled "virtually all the pledges he made to the people of Ghana".

"Mr Speaker, I am proud to stand here and declare that the President has redeemed virtually all the pledges he made to the people of Ghana," Mr Ofori-Atta said.

"Mr Speaker, the numbers indeed don't lie and I have some numbers that make interesting reading…,” he stated.