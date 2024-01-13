NAPO is the only credible candidate to partner Dr. Bawumia to defeat John Mahama – Ken Agyapong

“If you go to NAPO’s office, you will be marveled at the way he relates with party people. He takes care of party people. If we had 5 of his kind in the party, the NPP would have been better off and far ahead of the NDC. Given the current circumstances where many of our members are despondent, selecting NAPO will be the only way to bring back the needed energy for victory in the 2024 elections” he said

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong said the only way he was going to campaign for the NPP in the 2024 elections was for the flagbearer to select the Energy Minister as his running mate.

“The only way I, will campaign for the NPP is for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be named as the running mate to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh. That will be the most credible ticket to beat John Mahama”.

This statement according to political pundits is a testament to the fact that the Manhyia South lawmaker could support the NPP flagbearer to bring all parts of the party together. This position of the former NPP presidential hopeful who polled over 30% of the total votes cast in the NPP presidential Primary is believed to be held by the grassroots and the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party who believe that, the flagbearer must select his running mate from the Ashanti region and thus, the only person who ticks all the boxes is the Energy Minister.

It is believed that as an Asante royal, son of Otumfuo’s Apagyahene with unquestionable ties to the Manhyia Palace, Dr. Prempeh is the only person with the capacity to rally support for the NPP within the Asante kingdom who strongly holds the NPP which is currently said to be despondent.