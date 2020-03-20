The suspect, Richard Kudjo Pinto,37, was arrested at the Adarkwa Station area around 8:30 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

The suspect who is a teacher by Profession and the Supervising Registration Officer at Kuano Church of Pentecost registration centre in the Coaltar District was arrested with documents of the NIA.

According to the Police, 27 pieces of National Identity Card Application forms with one bearing the name and particulars of Otubea Rebecca, 12 pieces of Oath of Identity Form with 4 pieces bearing the names of Opoku Mabel, Martey Ebenezer, Lomotey Christiana Tetteh and Korkor Comfort and an Instructions Manual for registration and card issuance were retrieved.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the suspect upon interrogation claimed that the applicants he was registering could not register when they turned up at the registration centre earlier during the day and so he decided to document their particulars to facilitate their registration the next day.

He said the suspect has been detained while efforts are underway to arrest other accomplices whose names have been mentioned.