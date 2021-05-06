National Security Minister meets #FixTheCountry demo organizers

According to the Information Ministry, the said meeting was to afford the Minister the opportunity to dialogue with the conveners on their concerns.

The Information Ministry, in a Twitter post, said: “In acknowledging the healthy conversation that has been started following a social media campaign, #FixTheCountry, the Minister invited the group to explore further dialogue on their concerns.”

It further disclosed that Mr. Kan-Dapaah and the conveners agreed to engage in further discussions.

”The conveners, in turn, expressed their pleasure at the invitation and the level of seriousness with which their concerns have been taken by the government. ”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has served notice that it will limit the protesters if they defy the other not to protest.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s ''Kokrokoo'', the Police Operations Commander, ACP Kwesi Ofori explained why the protesters have been stopped.

He stated that the Police "decision is in line with the COVID-19 restrictions" imposed by the President.