She said this has hindered the Centre's responsibility of doing a mass education exercise to Ghanaians on the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have provided our budget for COVID-19 education to Parliament, but we have not received it. Maybe they are still working on it for us so for now, we don’t have the funds. That is why for now the partnership with the Church of Pentecost is of so much help to us.”

The Church of Pentecost has donated 10 vans to the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) to aid its public education activities on coronavirus.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

The intervention by the Church is aimed at augmenting government’s efforts towards curbing the spread of the virus in the country.

Ghana has recorded nine more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) as of Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Explaining in a detailed report, the GHS said, “Since the last situational update, Ghana has confirmed nine additional COVID-19 cases, all from Greater Accra region. Four (4) of them have no history of travel nor contact with any confirmed case. Other four (4) have no travel history but are contacts of confirmed cases in Ghana, and one travelled to Ghana from Benin within the past 14 days.”