Led by the flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama and the Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, they paid their condolences to the party founder over the loss of his mum

President Mahama, in a brief remark, described the loss of Madam Agbotui as a shared one because she was always on hand to give wise counsel whenever she interacted with him and other party members.

He consoled President Rawlings and encouraged him to take heart as Mama had lived a full life and had seen it all.

FL LT J.J Rawlings' mother passes away at 101 AFP

The NDC flagbearer said “Mama was the kind of person one would assume would live forever…”

President Rawlings’ mum, Madam Agbotui died yesterday after a short illness, she was 101.