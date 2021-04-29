NDC national executives involved in galamsey - NPP man accuses

According to him, some NDC members have hijacked small-scale mining and made it a preserve of its party members.
A communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah also known as Nana Kay, has accused the national leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of engaging in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.
Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said the NPP is always fair in the operations of small-scale mining.
"If you go to many places, many NDC members are involved in galamsey, the national executives of the NDC are involved in galamsey, because they want money to campaign for the 2024 election," he said.
He stated that as a good citizen of the land, he will never advise to engage in an act that will destroy the natural resources of the country.
