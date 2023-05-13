Breaking news:
NDC Primaries: I'm hopeful of securing my seat regardless my father’s influence – Zanetor Rawlings

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is not entertaining any thought of defeat as she has confidently said regardless of her late father's influence she will retain her seat as the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s candidate for the 2024 elections.

MP for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings
The NDC, today elects candidates for the presidential and parliamentary positions for the party ahead of the 2024 polls

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings is hopeful she would win the primaries and once again represent her constituents in parliament come the 2024 general elections

She believes that party playmakers have tremendously done ground works that note that the constituent will retain her position come general elections.

“My father wasn’t here in 2020 but I won the general election. You can only speak to the data and the data shows that in 2016 I beat the NPP candidate by a margin of over 4000 and in 2020 that appreciated to over 8000…that speaks to a lot,” she said.

“it also speaks to something positive in terms of the way people have voted for me. And I think in some ways it speaks to the work that I have been able to put in and I pray for the opportunity to do more.”

The atmosphere in Korle Klottey has been positive, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings hopes the voting and counting would be over before sundown.

