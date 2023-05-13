NDC Primaries: I'm hopeful of securing my seat regardless my father’s influence – Zanetor Rawlings

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings is hopeful she would win the primaries and once again represent her constituents in parliament come the 2024 general elections

She believes that party playmakers have tremendously done ground works that note that the constituent will retain her position come general elections.

“My father wasn’t here in 2020 but I won the general election. You can only speak to the data and the data shows that in 2016 I beat the NPP candidate by a margin of over 4000 and in 2020 that appreciated to over 8000…that speaks to a lot,” she said.

“it also speaks to something positive in terms of the way people have voted for me. And I think in some ways it speaks to the work that I have been able to put in and I pray for the opportunity to do more.”