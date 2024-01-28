IPAC serves as a platform for political parties to engage in discussions and consultations on electoral matters, fostering a collaborative approach to strengthen the democratic process.
NDC rejoins IPAC since last meeting in 2020
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially rejoined the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), marking a significant step towards enhancing multi-party dialogue and cooperation in Ghana's political landscape.
Recommended articles
The NDC's decision to rejoin IPAC underscores its commitment to active participation in shaping the electoral framework and ensuring the integrity of Ghana's democratic institutions.
The party conveyed this information through a press release dated Sunday, January 28, 2024, and endorsed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.
“The NDC is optimistic about the revitalization of the IPAC, drawing inspiration from the robust Consensus Building Platform established during the tenures of Dr. Afari Djan and Charlotte Osei as Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.”
The NDC had refrained from participating in IPAC gatherings since March 2020, expressing reservations about the Electoral Commission's approach.
The party contended that the Commission neglected decisions made during IPAC sessions as part of its electoral improvement efforts.
Nevertheless, the choice to resume participation in IPAC was made following mediation by the National Peace Council and the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa. This intervention occurred during a conference aimed at assessing institutional advancements to establish the necessary resilience for credible, transparent, and peaceful general elections in 2024.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh