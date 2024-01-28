NDC rejoins IPAC since last meeting in 2020

The NDC's decision to rejoin IPAC underscores its commitment to active participation in shaping the electoral framework and ensuring the integrity of Ghana's democratic institutions.

The party conveyed this information through a press release dated Sunday, January 28, 2024, and endorsed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

“The NDC is optimistic about the revitalization of the IPAC, drawing inspiration from the robust Consensus Building Platform established during the tenures of Dr. Afari Djan and Charlotte Osei as Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.”

The NDC had refrained from participating in IPAC gatherings since March 2020, expressing reservations about the Electoral Commission's approach.

The party contended that the Commission neglected decisions made during IPAC sessions as part of its electoral improvement efforts.