The accident is said to have happened on Saturday, October 2, 2020, on the Kintampo-Techiman Highway.

The deceased was said to be returning from a funeral in Kintampo South with other NDC regional executives when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to a report by Citi News, the accident occurred at around 7:47pm, just a few metres away from the Tuobodom Toll Booth.

Giving further details, the Municipal Fire Commander, DO III Dominic Twum Prempeh, said the accident involved an articulated truck, a pickup and a Kia Rhino.

“What we have gathered so far show that the pickup truck [which Mr. Nsiah was driving together with three other NDC executives] was following the Kia Rhino,” DO III Prempeh said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Our preliminary investigations reveal that the articulated truck had a brake failure and moved from its lane into the opposite lane. The Kia Rhino [in an attempt to avoid a collision] veered off its lane onto the pavement.”

He added: “Unfortunately, the pickup truck, couldn’t see it early, so he crushed heads-on with the articulated truck, and was dragged into a pit at the rear side of the articulated truck.”

Among those who survived the accident are the NDC Bono East Regional Youth Organiser, Bilal Muazu, Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo and Rashid, who were also in the car with the deceased.

All three sustained various degrees of injuries and are on admission at the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman.

Meanwhile, the driver of the articulated truck died together with Mr. Nsiah after his body was burned beyond recognition.