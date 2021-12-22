Netizens drool over Hassan Ayariga’s vintage car as he cruises around town

The controversial politician was captured smiling while parked in traffic, with onlookers casting eyes at his car.

In November, Mr. Ayariga and his wife marked their marriage anniversary by celebrating in style.

The businessman shared photos of how he was pampering his wife accompanied by a very sweet message.

"My darling, many years have gone by and it still seems to me that I took you to the Altar just yesterday, I love you, my Baby. Happy Happy Anniversary!!! May God continue to bless our union," he wrote.

