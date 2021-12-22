RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Netizens drool over Hassan Ayariga’s vintage car as he cruises around town

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian politician Hassan Ayariga has sent tongues wagging on social media after cruising in town in his vintage vehicle.

Photos of the 2020 All People’s Congress (APC) flagbearer in his vintage car went viral on Twitter on Wednesday.

The controversial politician was captured smiling while parked in traffic, with onlookers casting eyes at his car.

In November, Mr. Ayariga and his wife marked their marriage anniversary by celebrating in style.

The businessman shared photos of how he was pampering his wife accompanied by a very sweet message.

"My darling, many years have gone by and it still seems to me that I took you to the Altar just yesterday, I love you, my Baby. Happy Happy Anniversary!!! May God continue to bless our union," he wrote.

In a separate post, he wrote: "My darling, many years have gone by and it still seems to me that I took you to the Altar just yesterday, I love you my Baby. Happy Happy Anniversary!!!"

Mr. Ayariga further had lunch with his family and gifted his wife a bouquet and other goodies.

Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

