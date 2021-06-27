RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

New COVID-19 Delta variant cursed by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Authors:

Pulse News

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has cursed the Delta variant of the coronavirus which is wreaking havoc in the world.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

The variant has ravaged Indian and now found its way into Europe and Africa.

Recommended articles

Ghana has recorded six cases of the new variant imported into the country from abroad.

The carriers were detected at the Kotoka International Airport.

In his first sermon on Sunday, June 27, 2021, the founder of Action Chapel International told his congregation: “Once again, thank you for tuning in everyone online and for taking time to come into the house for those of you that are here with us”.

“I pray that your immunity will be strengthened and protected,” he said.

He continued: “I insulate all your organs by the blood of Jesus against the Delta variant that is sweeping across Europe and I’m told its come into Africa and into Ghana, we block it in the name of Jesus”.

“We curse this Delta variant with the curse of Adonai.”

“Let it be accursed and let this evil wind change course, let it change course from our dwellings and from our loved ones, friends and family, home and abroad. Change course. Be accursed with the original curse in the name of Yeshua,” he prayed.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Accra to face 22 days of dumsor; ECG announces schedule

Here are the areas that will be affected by ECG’s 6 days of dumsor

69-year-old woman wrongfully jailed for 11 years set free under Justice-for-All programme

Ama Forson receiving a donation of GHC20,000 from Chief Executive Officer of KAB FAM Ghana Limited, Kwaku Antwi Boahen.

Eastern Region: Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor

Bloody gun

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for George Floyd murder