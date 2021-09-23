New Ghana Bar Association President is a known NPP member – Joseph Yamin

Speaking exclusively to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM, Yamin said Mr. Acheampong has been defending the government since it came to power in 2017.

“How do you expect the new GBA President Yaw Acheampong to criticise this government when he is always on radio in Kumasi defending them on everything since Akufo-Addo came to power. He and I always meet on political radio shows, he is a known party person and so I don’t expect the GBA to be any different under him,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.

Mr Acheampong Boafo on September 15,2021 beat all the other contestants for the GBA position at the bar conference in Bolgatanga.

Pulse Ghana

The 51-year-old lawyer polled 605 votes to beat Mrs Efua Ghartey, aged 55, who polled 540 votes.