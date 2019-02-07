He said the capitals will come after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo issues a Constitutional Instrument to make the regions legal next week.

Dan Botwe said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, at his palace last Tuesday to officially invite him to the ceremony on behalf of the President.

The Minister also said the results of the referendum that created the new regions have been gazetted by the Electoral Commission (EC) and the President issuing the CI will be the final act to be performed for the full creation and inauguration of the new regions.

Last year, residents in the designated regions voted in a referendum that saw the creation of six new regions to add up to the existing 10 regions.

For some time now the names of some towns have been bandied around, especially in the media, as frontrunners to be named as the capitals of the new regions, but the President will put the issue to rest when he makes the announcement next week.

The six new regions are Western North, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, North East and Oti Region.