A statement from Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Ministry explained that the building was not occupied by the High Commissioner, Chancery or staffs of the High Commission but only housed some properties of the mission.

Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, Spokesperson of the ministry who made this known in a statement in Abuja, also said that there was no diplomatic row between Nigeria and Ghana.

“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to news circulating in the social media that its property on No. 10 Barnes Road, Accra, Ghana has been violated by the host authorities.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that the said property under reference was in use by the Federal Ministry of Finance, since 1957, on leasehold and was later bequeathed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”.

It added: “The lease is said to have expired recently and the High Commission has been exploring the possibility of renewing the lease agreement with the host authorities. It should be noted that the building is not physically occupied but the Mission has some of its properties within the premises.

” It should further be reiterated that the property is not housing either the Residence of the High Commissioner or the Chancery or staff quarters. However, talks are still on-going between the Mission and appropriate host authorities. There is therefore no imminent diplomatic row with Ghana as being speculated by a section of the media. We wish to assure all and sundry that the Ministry is on top of the situation”.

It follows a statement by the Nigeria High Commissioner to Ghana, Olufemi Michael Abikoye, stating that the High Commission is being forcefully evicted from its diplomatic property in the capital, Accra.

According to him, the High Commission received a letter dated 27th December 2019, from Solicitors acting on behalf of Amaco Microfinance Company Limited, Accra, “giving instructions for the High Commission to vacate its diplomatic property at No.10 Barnes Road, Accra."

It added: “Failure to comply within the stipulated time will lead to depositing the Mission’s belongings at the nearest Accra police station.”

Giving the latest update on the property, Amb Abikoye said: “as at 31st December 2019, the property has been broken into by the company and is being ransacked with the likelihood of being effectively occupied.”