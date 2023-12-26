ADVERTISEMENT
Noble men are scarce these days - Agyinasare

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a thought-provoking reflection on the current state of society, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Action Chapel International, has expressed concern over the scarcity of noblemen in contemporary times.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

His words carry weight, resonating with a call for virtuous leadership and a return to the values that define true nobility.

Delivering a Sunday service sermon on the eve of Christmas at the Perez Dome in Accra, the Archbishop, who raised concerns about having people wanting to do what was right and just, said: “These days we don’t have too many noble men.”

Archbishop Agyinasare's assertion that "noble men are scarce these days" is a profound commentary on the state of leadership and character in contemporary society.

His sermon, which dwelt largely on family creation and togetherness, urged married men and potential husbands to desist from the disgrace they put their wives and wives-to-be through when the women cheated.

“Unfortunately, there are guys telling others the number of women they have slept with. They think it is pride, they are rather cheap. Joseph didn’t say anything about Mary to people. He was a nobleman,” he said.

“I am not saying the women must be indulging in promiscuity, however, if you are a man and your wife did that and you don’t love her anymore, don’t beat her, let her go in peace, ” the Archbishop added.

He urged young women to overlook their wealth, and social and economic status and accept young working men who had dreams and visions.

The Archbishop said: “This Christmas if the young men come with marriage proposals, accept them, help them with the processes. It is not wrong to support the guy to marry you.”

Narrating his experience when he met his wife, the Archbishop said he bought six pieces of clothes, had two from his wife and another two from his sisters for his marriage.

He said his wife also gave him her pieces of jewelry to be used as part of the marriage items.

He said it was unfortunate that several young men and women looked down on their partners because of their financial background.

“…When I met my wife, I could only take her from Akyem Oda to Asamankese, but today, I have taken her to Japan, Hawaii, and Singapore among others,” the Archbishop said.

