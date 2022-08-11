Speaking on TV3 in Accra, he said Ghana has to do away with the calls of reshuffling for political appointees that are not performing.

“If you are not able to perform, it is not a matter of reshuffle, you should be fired by the President and a new person brought in,” he said.

“I am talking about the general principle now,” he further stated when Berla asked whether he knew about nonperforming appointees who should be fired.”

He added, “You must do a critical analysis about the performance, the person who conducts the test is the person who nominates.”

The Suame Lawmaker further proposed that henceforth, Ministers who are moved to serve in other ministerial positions should be vetted again by the appointment committee of Parliament.

He explained that the initial screening of a minister centres on the works of a particular ministry. It is only appropriate to re-examine the person if he is moved to another ministry, he added.

“If there should be a reshuffle, those people should come back to Parliament for us to assess them whether they are competent in the new areas that they are going so,” he said.

“Parliament agrees that once you are vetted for a position you should stay there,” he added.

In the past few months, there have been several calls on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers.