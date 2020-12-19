The deceased was part of five armed robbers who undertook a robbery operation in the Karaga community.

According to a report by Myjoyonline, someone sounded an alarm during the robbery which led to them being chased.

READ ALSO: QR code implementation is bad news for armed robbers – Bawumia

The armed robbers are said to have arrived on three motorbikes before firing gunshots at a mobile money vendor.

They then made away with an undisclosed amount of money, but the motorbike of the deceased failed to start.

As a result, while the rest managed to escape, he was caught by some by-standing community members, who beat him before setting him ablaze.

“One community member, Imoro Alhassan is said to have sustained severe gunshot wounds in the foot,” the report said.

“Sources say there have been several robberies in the outskirts of Karaga but this is the first time the township has witnessed such an incidence of instance mob justice,” it added.