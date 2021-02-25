According to him, the fight against galamsey has chalked some successes but it has been challenged by party elements.

"In every dispensation, when you’re rolling out policies, especially you’re dealing with intricate sectors such as small-scale mining, you’ll have problems. I have taken time to study a lot of literature and noted that all the previous ministers encountered lots of challenges.

"You'll often have party people and lots of big wigs fighting against the process. What is important is that the president is absolutely committed to making an impact in this illegal small-scale mining industry," he said at the Appointments Committee of Parliament during his vetting on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

He stated that the President is committed to the fight against illegal mining in the country adding that if approved by Parliament he will take the bull by the horn to apply the law firm to tackle the menace no matter who is involved.

He said: "You will often have people in your own party and chiefs trying to frustrate the [fight against illegal mining] but I want to give a firm assurance that if I get the approval of Parliament, I'm moving in there with all humility and modesty to apply the law without fear or favour."