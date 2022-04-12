NPP gov't will securitise E-levy revenue to construct more roads — MP

The lawmaker said the revenue expected to be mobilised from taxes is intended to be used for job creation, expansion of the country's road infrastructure, and reducing the crowding out of the private sector to improve access to credit.

According to him, E-levy also provides a means for all Ghanaians to help support the country and grow the economy as compliant citizens giving to 'Caesar what belongs to Caesar'.

"Indeed, it is clear that the government must adopt a revenue mobilisation approach befitting the evolving digital age and make sure that we use it appropriately and build better roads for Ghanaians," Dr. Adomako said on GHone TV.

"It is in the road sector that we have registered the greatest infrastructure achievement," he added

The government in its quest to bridge the severe infrastructure deficit in the country, entered into a $2 billion Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) with the Chinese state-run Sinohydro Corporation Limited in September 2018.

Under the deal, Sinohydro, a hydropower engineering and construction firm, will finance and execute the construction of infrastructural projects across the length and breadth of Ghana in exchange to have access to sites to mine bauxite.