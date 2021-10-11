NPP MP 'fights' Alban Bagbin over anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

In June this year, Bagbin kicked against the threat of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQ+) activities in the country.

He warned diplomats and other organisations threatening some MPs behind a private members' bill that has been submitted to the legislature to amend and tighten the grey areas in the current law on the phenomenon, as well as prescribe sanctions to be meted out to violators of the law.

He said: "This world was created by God as a society, is created for us to enjoy and commanded us to procreate and fill the world, now we know those who actually believe in God, now we know where religion actually started."

"This pandemic must be fought by all of us. I can tell you is worse than COVID-19, now am happy our beloved country Ghana is together in this. The faint-hearted will soon be stranding to come back to join the fight. His Excellency the President has spoken, our traditional leaders have spoken, our religious leaders have spoken together, Ghanaians have spoken," he added.

But the NPP MP responding to the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill said it is erroneous for Bagbin to make such assertions as he is convinced that the aspect of the law that recommends jail terms for homosexuals in the country will ultimately impact the country’s finances.

He stated that when people are imprisoned as a result of the law, state funds will have to be expended to cater for the prisoners which amounts to the loss of funds.

"That decision that the Speaker made, I do not agree with that. If you criminalize it and a person is sentenced to prison, who’s going to feed the person, so it affects the national purse," he said.

He further stated that "That is a threat, and we will not take that. We will not be intimidated by what they are saying to pass the law. But, having received over 100 and something petitions, which do we ignore?"