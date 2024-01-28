NPP Primaries: Akufo Addo congratulates winners

The parliamentary primaries, which took place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, saw party members actively participating in the democratic process to choose their preferred candidates for the upcoming general elections.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the primaries and the transparent nature of the electoral process.

In a statement released by the Presidency, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of unity within the party, emphasizing that the primary objective is to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“We have elected a good blend of experienced and youthful parliamentary candidates whom I warmly congratulate.”

"Let's help secure a majority for the NPP in the 9th Parliament of the 4th Republic, and help return an NPP presidential candidate into office on 7th January 2025."

“I extend warm congratulations to the rank and file of the party, and applaud all stakeholders the national, regional, constituency, electoral area and polling station executives of the party, the Electoral Commission, the security services, and the media for a job well done,”

He urged all party members, including those who did not emerge victorious, to rally behind the elected candidates and work collaboratively to ensure success for the New Patriotic Party.

The President emphasized the need for a united front, emphasizing that collective efforts and harmony within the party are pivotal in achieving the overarching goal of serving the nation effectively.