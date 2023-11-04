NPP Primaries: Bawumia bears NPP flag into 2024

In a field of three other candidates, Dr. Bawumia emerged as the clear winner beating candidates including Kennedy Agyapong, the outspoken Assin Central Member of Parliament, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Agriculture, and former Mampong Member of Parliament, Francis Addai-Nimoh.
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, has secured victory in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, earning the opportunity to compete against former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the 2024 general election.
Certified results announced by a Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Siriboe Quaicoe, indicated that Dr. Bawumia received 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total, while his closest competitor, Mr. Agyapong, secured 71,996 votes, amounting to 37.41%. Dr. Afriyie Akoto came in third with 1,459 votes, accounting for 0.76%, and Addai-Nimoh received just 731 votes, representing 0.41%.
A total of 192,446 delegates participated in the presidential primary, with 193,346 valid votes and 900 votes rejected and voter turnout was 94.63%.
The 2024 election is expected to be a closely contested race, with both Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Mahama leading their respective parties into the campaign with the hope of securing victory.
