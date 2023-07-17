ADVERTISEMENT
NPP will never support LGBTQI rights – National Chairman

Evans Annang

Stephen Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed that the governing party is against the activities of homosexuals.

National Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim

He said so far as he is the chairman of the party, they will not support the rights of the LGBTQI community.

“I want to state emphatically that the NPP that chair will not support LGBTQI,” he told a gathering of NPP supporters on Sunday, July 16.

Relatedly, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin in a recent interview said he would rather die than see Ghana legalize homosexuality.

Interacting with journalists in Tamale, Speaker Bagbin said the West, which is championing the rights of homosexuals, is already facing the negative repercussions.

He said indigenous population in most European countries is going extinct by the action of gays and lesbians and the earlier Ghana stopped their activities, the better for all.

“For you all to participate in it, count me out of Ghana,” the Speaker of Parliament said.

Stephen Ntim ece-auto-gen

“I will prefer to join my Maker than to live. That is me. I am a Catholic and pro-life. I will not do anything that will end the world because God says the world is eternal. Until He comes back we cannot do that to end the world.

“They have the repercussions in their country and I can tel you that in the next 50 years, there will be no indigenous European in the world.”

He stressed that the anti-gay bill will be passed under his tenure as Speaker.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill is at the consideration stage in the current Parliament.

It was proposed by some eight MPs of both the Majority and Minority caucuses.

