N/R: Sub-chief of Karaga shot dead by unknown assailants

According to reports, the killing is in connection with the Karaga chieftaincy dispute.

The sub-chief was said to have been attacked by some unknown men and shot dead after his return from the Karaga Palace to pay homage.

The body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the persons behind the shootings.

The police personnel who are currently in Karaga for investigations are tight-lipped about the incident.