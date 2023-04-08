ADVERTISEMENT
N/R: Sub-chief of Karaga shot dead by unknown assailants

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Issahaku Adam, A sub-chief of Karaga was gunned down by some unknown assailants on Thursday night, April 6 in the Northern region.

Crime Scene
Crime Scene

The deceased who was a farmer is said to be one of the sub-chiefs under the new Karaga chief, Kar Naa Natogmah Abdulai.

According to reports, the killing is in connection with the Karaga chieftaincy dispute.

The sub-chief was said to have been attacked by some unknown men and shot dead after his return from the Karaga Palace to pay homage.

The body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue.

Investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the persons behind the shootings.

The police personnel who are currently in Karaga for investigations are tight-lipped about the incident.

Source: CitiNews

