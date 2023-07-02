N/R: Two suspects involved in Lugni shooting incident arrested

Residents of Lugni in the Nanumba South District of the Northern Region on Thursday fled for their lives after a chieftaincy dispute led to several gunshots.
Police arrest two suspects involved in the Lugni shooting incident in the Nanumba South District of the Northern Region.
The dispute began when the regent of Lugni gave kola to one Konkomba leader to be enskinned as the chief of the Konkombas in Lugni. However, another clan among the Konkombas was against that decision.
This erupted in a misunderstanding, the aggrieved clan firing gunshots. The Naamuhi clan was allegedly attacked by the Binyam clan.
The suspects, Kofi Binyam and one Mensah were nabbed by the police patrol team in the area with guns.
This led to serious tension in the town and the police and the military moved in to salvage the situation.
Calm has since been restored to the community following the presence of security.
