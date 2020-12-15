Dr. Effah Kaufmann is a Senior Lecturer and Founding Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering.

She is a founder member and first Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Ghana (2006–2012, 2014–2016).

Dr. Effah Kaufmann became most popular in the public space for her role as the Quiz Mistress of the NSMQ, a role she has played since 2006.

As a researcher, she has undertaken works in Engineering Education, Design of scaffolds for tissue engineering applications, Characterisation of natural materials (e.g. cassava fibre), and Application of Biomedical Engineering concepts to addressing problems in the Ghanaian context, for example, the use of biomaterials in Ghana, and Engineering design.

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann

The mother of two young adults was the recipient of the University of Ghana’s Best Teacher Award for the Sciences in 2009.

In 2018, she was honoured with the National Society of Black Engineers’ Golden Torch Award for International Academic Leadership in recognition of her excellence in support of academics at the international level and exhibition of a commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

She is also the recipient of the 2017 Impact Africa Summit Laureate for Education in Ghana.

The award recognised her "exceptional and continuous contribution to science education in Ghana and for being a role model and inspiration to many young girls, activities which are vital to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 5".

In 2011, Dr. Effah Kaufmann was awarded the prestigious International Women's Forum Leadership Foundation Fellowship.