NSS stipend increase from GH¢559.04 to GH¢715.57 - Gov't approves

The NSS allowance was last adjusted in January 2017 from GH¢350.00 to GH¢559 04

NATIONAL SERVICE SCHEME SECURES GOVERNMENT APPROVAL FOR UPWARD ADJUSTMENT OF MONTHLY ALLOWANCES FOR NATIONAL SERVICE PERSONNEL

1. The Management of the National Service Scheme has secured government approval for upward adjustment of monthly allowances for National Service Personnel from GH¢559.04 to GH¢715.57, with effect from January 2023.

2. The approval, which was contained in a letter dated 18th July 2023 and signed by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare (MP), was a result of a series of engagements between National Service Scheme, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the Ministry of Finance.

3. The letter also directed The Controller and Accountant-General to give effect to the new levels of personnel allowances.

4. In effect, all National Service Personnel who are currently in active service are entitled to arrears for the difference in the upward adjustment from January 2023 and would be paid accordingly.

5. Management, therefore, urges all National Service Personnel to exercise patience as the necessary administrative processes are being concluded to have all the arrears duly paid.