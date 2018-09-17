Pulse.com.gh logo
Nurse accused of raping Italian woman at Damongo freed


Nurse accused of raping Italian woman at Damongo freed

A Tamale District Court has acquitted and discharged Ernest Green, a male nurse that was accused of raping an Italian patient at Damongo.

Green, 28, was held for allegedly raping the patient who came to the facility to seek malaria treatment.

In April, the tourist, who is also a social worker, had visited the Mole National Park from her Volta Region base when she took ill and was rushed to the hospital.

Police said the Mr Green asked the victim if she would prefer a private ward when she was checked in but she opted for the sideward because of her condition.

The suspect was transferred to the Northern Regional Police Command where he was out before court.

The Judge in dismissing the case said there wasn’t ample evidence against the accused.

The leader of the Damongo Catholic Hospital Chapter of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Ngmenbon Aidan, in a Citi News interview said the outcome of the ruling was a great relief for them.

He said nurses and other paramedical staff who earlier laid down their tools in solidarity with Ernest Green have been vindicated.

Ngmenbon Aidan reassured the general public that nurses and staff of the Damongo Catholic Hospital could be trusted for respecting the human rights of people who visit the health facility for medical care.

